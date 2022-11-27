Army offers free medical services in Nnamdi Kanu’s community

Others were checkup on diabetes, blood sugar and blood pressure, voluntary HIV testing and counselling, provision of free drugs, malaria prevention awareness and treatment, among others.

The Brigade Commander, Brig-Gen Adegoke Adetuyi, said the free medical outreach was part of civil-military cooperation under Exercise Golden Dawn II.

He said it was aimed at assuring the people of Afaraukwu and Abia in general of Nigerian Army’s readiness to provide adequate security for the people and support their wellbeing.

The commander added that the outreach was intended to strengthen the existing cordial relationship between the people of Abia and the Nigerian Army.

“You are our people, we will always love you,” he added, and urged the community to support the military in the discharge of its constitutional duties.

According to Adetuyi, the Nigerian Army is ever ready to perform its constitutional role of giving necessary support to the civil authority.

He said this includes providing conducive environment for electioneering activities ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The medical outreach is targeted more towards the less privileged, the aged and children in the community by providing succour to them at a time like this.

“It is a demonstration of the brotherly love that exists amongst us Nigerians,” he said.

Eze Edward Ibeabuchi, the traditional ruler of Okwulaga Afaraukwu-Ibekwu Ancient Kingdom, appreciated the commander, officers and men of the Brigade for extending the gesture to the community.

Also, Eze Philip Ukaegbu, the traditional ruler of Enyi Ukwu Autonomous Community, Afaraukwu-Ibeku, thanked the Army for the gesture.

“We are happy with the relationship we are establishing today with the Nigerian Army, because we have never had it so good.

“We are highly delighted that we are getting this kind of pleasure from the people we thought were our enemies,” he said.