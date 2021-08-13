Army not happy with media's use of COAS Yahaya's old portraits

Yahaya was appointed COAS in May 2021 when he was a Major General, and was later promoted to Lieutenant General weeks later.

The Army said in a statement on Friday, August 13 that numerous media organisations keep using his old portraits, instead of the official one released after he was decorated with his new rank.

"In light of this, you are please requested to disregard all pictures of the COAS from his former Commands and use the approved official portrait attached below.

"All to please note and comply accordingly," Army spokesperson, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachucku, said.

Yahaya was appointed to replace Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash alongside 10 other officers on May 21.

He has been given the mandate to crush insecurity in Nigeria, and the military has proudly announced its recent successes against Boko Haram terrorists in the north east region.