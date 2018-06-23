Pulse.ng logo
Army neutralise 20 armed bandits, arrest 3 in Zamfara

Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army, 1 Division Kaduna, on Saturday said it had neutralised 20 armed bandits and arrested three suspects at Jambrini Village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Muhammad Dole, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Dole said the troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army in the ongoing Operation IDON RAINI Corridor II conducted a raid on armed bandits’ hideouts in the general area of Jambrini village in the early hours of June 23.

According to him, during the raid operations several camps were destroyed and 20 bandits were neutralised.

“Three bandits were also arrested while some escaped with gunshot wounds.’’

He listed items recovered from the bandits to include four AK 47 rifles, one F99 Pistol, one PTT HH Motorola Handset, 111 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, five AK 47 rifle magazines, two dane guns, three mobile phones and one power bank.

Dole said the troops remain determined and committed to frustrating banditry activities in the area of operation.

He said this feat was achieved through reliable information provided by some well meaning residents of the area.

The public is urged to share credible information with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies,” Dole said.

