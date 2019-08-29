Ibrahim made the disclosure on Wednesday when he visited frontline troops at Moloi on Maiduguri-Damboa Road.

He disclosed that the army had initiated new tactics to enhance patrols, denied remnants of the insurgents’ freedom of movement and destroyed their sources of money.

Ibrahim said the new campaign strategy would fortify defensive positions and enhance rapid response in the theater of operation.

“We adopted Super Camp concept where we have stronghold positions and reasonable resources to be able to project power.

“There is also Rapid Response (RP) and Strong Rapid Response (SRP), where we have men on wheels to be able to carry out patrols, raids and ambushes.

“We discovered that elements of the terrorists have a kind of mobility because we have a defence in an area, they come and attack hence the need for a change in strategy.

“In spite of security improvement and normalcy in the towns; we still have remnant of the insurgents, with the new concept we shall be able to take the fight to them.

“Our ultimate aim is to force them to surrender and strangulate them because some economy activities are going on,” he said.

Commenting on the visit, Ibrahim said he had visited 211 and 251 Battalions of the 7 Division Garrison and interacted with troops.

The commander called on the people to cooperate with military by providing useful information on suspicious movement and activities in their communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibrahim had earlier took over command from the outgoing Commander, Maj.-Gen. Bulama Biu, who was redeployed to the Sector 3, Command of Operation Lafiya Dole, Monguno.

It will be recalled that the army had on Friday destroyed large quantity of fish, hides and four vehicles seized from the insurgents on Maiduguri-Gamboru Road.