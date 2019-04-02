The operation is expected to begin on Tuesday, April 2 and end on June 27.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, represented by Army Chief of Operations, Major Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau on Monday.

He said that the current threat assessment of the three states necessitated the rescheduling of the exercise and the expansion of the Nigeria Armys mandate to cover forest areas serving as safe havens for the bandits.

Adeosun said the menace of banditry activities had continued to persist in some parts of the North/West region, including the border areas.

He said It is on this premise that `Exercise Harbbin Kunama III is planned to mitigate the current threats to security challenges bordering the region, specifically Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

The operation was designed to decisively eliminate all forms of banditry activities with a view to ensuring lasting peace in the affected areas.

He said the exercise was also to complement the existing Operation Shara Daji security architecture already put in place in the affected state.

He assured that The Nigeria Army will carry out this constitutional mandate professionally and within the ambit of the law.

ALSO READ: Pulse Opinion: Is complete honesty really needed in relationships?

The Nigeria Army will continue to seek the support of civil authority to combat criminality and banditry.

He therefore commended the efforts of the state governments for being wonderful hosts and in providing needed supports for army activities in their domains.