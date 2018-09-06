Army kills insurgents, recovers 147 stolen livestock in Borno

Brig.- Gen. Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri.
Chukwu said that the troops of Sector 3 Operation ‘Lafiya Dole’, in conjunction with 82 Task Force Battalion, on clearance operations, killed the insurgents when they (insurgents) tried to extort money and rustle livestock belonging to the villagers.
Chukwu explained that some Items recovered from them include 147 livestock and two AK47 rifles.
He said that the troops returned the livestock to the owners after proper screening and confirmation by the District Head and Civilian Joint Task Force personnel.