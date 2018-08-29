Pulse.ng logo
Army kill 3 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director of Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(NAN)

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said it had killed three Boko Haram insurgents when it dislodged an ambush staged by the terrorists in Gulumba-Gana Area in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director of Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri.

Nwachukwu said the insurgents staged an  ambush but were repelled and neutralised by troops of 81 Division Task Force Battalion deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole.

(NAN)

 

“Shortly before the ambush, the troops who were on a fighting patrol had uncovered  two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) buried in the ground by the terrorists along the road.

“While the troops carried out counter IED actions to disarm the explosives, the insurgents sprang from the ambush but met with fierce resistance by the troops, who swiftly countered the ambush, killing three of the insurgents,while others fled with gunshot wounds,”he said.

He explained that the troops also recovered two AK 47 rifles; one Light Machine Gun and an empty magazine from the terrorists.

Nwachukwu said one of the troops who unfortunately sustained injury during the encounter was  receiving medical attention in a medical facility.

In a separate operation, Nwachukwu said that the troops of 3 Battalion, had successfully staged an ambush against Boko Haram insurgents traversing a crossing point behind Ngala town, Borno on Tuesday.

He said the troops neutralised one Boko Haram insurgent and recovered one AK 47 rifle and seven rounds of 7.62 MM ammunition during the ambush.

“Following the escape of some insurgents with gunshot wounds during encounters with troops, members of the public are enjoined to report persons seen with gunshot wounds seeking medical attention, to security agencies,”he said

