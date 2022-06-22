RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Army intercepts assorted ammunition vehicle with explosives in Cross River

Ima Elijah

The Nigerian Army said on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, that its troops of 13 Brigade operating under command of 82 Division, Nigerian Army on Tuesday 21 June 2022, intercepted a Toyota Camry car with registration number JAL 492 AA, ladened with assorted ammunition while enroute Utanga village towards Obudu Mountains in Cross River State.

A statement by Army headquarters said, “Troops deployed at Forward Operating Base Amana attempted to stop the vehicle at their checkpoint but the driver evaded the checking and zoomed off.

“The drivers recalcitrance compelled the troops to open fire on the tyres of the vehicle, thereby immobilizing it.

“A thorough search conducted on the vehicle revealed it was conveying 72 Improvised Explosive Device chargers, 121 Dynamite Liquid, 200 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO) and 82 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition.

“Other items recovered in the intercepted vehicle are military uniforms and kits.

“Members of the public are please urged to continue to support our troops with credible information that will lead to stemming the tide of insecurity across the country.”

Meanwhile, operatives of the Delta State Police Command’s Special Intelligence Team, in a sting covert operation at Onicha-Ugbo Community, have arrested a 28-year-old ex-convict, Ifeanyi Anakwe Samson, and four other suspects with arms and ammunition.

Others arrested by the police include, Chibuzor Obugor “m”(20yrs old), Ike Okwudili “m” age 34yrs (the gang leader), a native of Agulu Community in Aniocha Local Government Area of Anambra State but resident in Onicho-ugbo Community, Udoka Onyekanu Promise “m” 17yrs, a native of Igbodo village in Ika North LGA of Delta State, and Chiazor Daniel “m” 26yrs of Onicho-ugbo community.

The Police recovered one fabricated English pistol from the suspects.

Also recovered from the suspects is a Lifan Super Ladies and Sanya Super Honda Motorcycles.

The other three suspects were arrested based on a follow up on the case by the police who acted on the strength of the confession of the first two suspects, the Operatives stormed Onicho-ugbo Community and arrested three additional suspects.

The Delta State Police Command, led by CP Ari Muhammed Ali, confirmed the report in a statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

It said investigation is ongoing.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

