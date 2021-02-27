The 13 Brigade Nigerian Army Calabar has handed over two suspected drug dealers to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects, Effangha Effangha, 37, and Eno-Obong Udome, 34, were arrested by Army personnel attached to the Cross River Government security outfit "Operation Akpakwu" on Thursday and Friday.

The Officer Commanding 13 Brigade Provost Company, Maj. Stanley Ikpeme, did the handing over to officials of NDLEA on behalf of the Commander, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Abdullahi, in Calabar.

"These suspects were arrested by own troops at Nelson Mandela street in Calabar and Ekpenyong Ekpo in Akpabuyo local government area of Cross River for peddling in substances suspected to be drugs.

"Consequently, I am directed to hand over the suspects and the drugs to officials of the NDLEA for further investigations and possible prosecution.

"You are please requested to furnish this office with the outcome of the investigation to enable us update our records," he said.

Mr Abubakar Mohammed, Principal Staff Officer Operations, NDLEA, Cross River, received the suspects on behalf of his command for further investigation and prosecution.