Army hands over suspect, 176kg of seized Indian hemp to NDLEA in Ogun
He reiterated the brigade’s commitment to ensuring that troops maintained high standards and professionalism at all times in discharging their duties.
The brigade’s spokesman, Lt. Mohammed Goni stated in Abeokuta on Saturday that the Garrison Commander, Col. Legborsi Nule, represented the Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Aminu, to hand the contraband over to the anti-narcotics agency.
Goni stated that the army arrested one Fatai Bankole (25), who owned the drugs on Jan. 6 at Imeko while patrolling the Imeko-Abeokuta Road in Ogun.
“The army will continue to sustain efforts at collaborating with security agencies to rid the state of crimes and all forms of criminality,’’ Gobi quoted Nule as saying.
The NDLEA Commandant in Ogun, Mrs Jane Odili, who received the drugs and the suspect commended the effort of the brigade and solicited more collaboration with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.
