The Officer Commanding, 13 Brigade Provost Company, Maj. Stanley Ikpeme, handed over the suspects to the police on behalf of the Commander, 13 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Calabar, Brig.-Gen Mohammed Abdullahi, at the Brigade barracks on Friday in Calabar.

He said that the suspects were arrested by army troops attached to the state joint security outfit “Operation Akpakwu,” in Calabar South on Feb. 14.

Ikpeme said that during preliminary investigation, one of the suspects confessed to have participated in several armed robbery operations in Calabar South.

He further alleged that the second suspect was an informant, adding that the third one was arrested on Feb. 19, at 8 Miles area of Calabar by the troops attached to Operation Akpakwu for alleged robbery.

“During preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to being a member of Black Scorpion confraternity. He further mentioned the name of the leader of the cult group.

“Consequently, I am directed to hand over the suspects to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“You are please requested to furnish this office with the outcome of your investigation to enable us update our records,” he said.

ASP Igri Ewa, Assistant Police Public Relations Officer of the police command in the state, who received the suspects, said that the command would immediately commence investigation on the matter.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), one of the suspects, while pleading for forgiveness, said that the charm found with him was given to him by his friend for protection.