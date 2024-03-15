ADVERTISEMENT
Army fire gunshots during training, assures Enugu residents not to panic

News Agency Of Nigeria

Residents are advised to stay away from the range area throughout the duration of the exercise, as it would involve use of live ammunition.

The Army also called on residents, particularly those living in Udi council area not to panic on hearing gunshot sounds, starting from March 18. This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the acting Deputy Director, 82 Division Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, on Friday in Enugu.

Unuakhalu said that the heavy movement of troops and the gunshot sounds would be part of the army training routine, called Range Classification Exercise, from March 18 to March 21 at the Army Training Area in Udi.

In view of this, he said that the public, especially residents of Ogbede, Ukehe, Umoka, Afa, Ochima and Onyohor communities, should not panic on sighting heavy movement of troops and on hearing sounds of gunshots on the mentioned dates.

He also advised the residents to stay away from the range area throughout the duration of the exercise, as it would involve use of live ammunition.

“In line with Army Headquarters Training Directives for Year 2024, 82 Division Nigerian Army will commence its First Quarter Range Classification Exercise from March 18 to March 21, 2024 at the Army Training Area in Udi LGA.

“The exercise is aimed at improving weapon proficiency and marksmanship skills of personnel as well as to ascertain the serviceability of weapons of the unit not deployed in operations,” Unuakhalu said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

