Army, DSS destroy IPOB training camp, kill 2 wanted members in Imo

Troops of 34 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have dislodged a training camp belonging to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its Eastern Security Network at Okporo in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo.

Army, DSS destroy IPOB training camp, kill 2 wanted members in Imo. [Twitter:Uncle Deji]
The feat, which was achieved on Friday, May 20, was carried out in conjunction with operatives of the Department of State Service.

The Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu on Saturday.

Nwachukwu said that the troops dislodged the training camp after exchanging fire with the dissidents, neutralising two notorious members of the group in the process.

He noted that the dissidents neutralized had been on the wanted list of security agencies and have been terrorising residents in the general area of Orlu, Orsu and Njaba.

The army spokesman said: “The troops equally destroyed the training shed and other facilities used by the separatists, including a shrine, which members of the outlawed group reportedly use for spiritual fortification.

“A local factory for fabricating weapons was also discovered and destroyed.

“A search of the factory uncovered: three dane guns, one locally-fabricated pistol, one live round of 7.62mm, one live cartridge, two used shells of 7.62mm (special) and objects suspected to be charms, among other dangerous weapons”.

Army, DSS destroy IPOB training camp, kill 2 wanted members in Imo

