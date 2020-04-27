The Managing Director of NADMACO, Col. Laban Buba, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos that the hand sanitiser was its modest contribution to the fight against the deadly virus.

Buba disclosed that the journey to the hand sanitiser’s production began with the project receiving the blessing of the army authorities which hastened the approval for it to commence.

“As the Managing Director of the Nigerian Army Drugs Manufacturing Company, I wrote a proposal to the Chief of Army Staff for us to commence the production of hand sanistisers which is for the improvement of the personal hygiene of the service personnel and their families.

“So, the Chief of Army Staff saw the importance of the proposal I made and he approved funds for it within 24 hours of my submission,’’ he said.

Buba said that the company had produced two batches of the product and distributed among the service personnel across the country, adding that the third batch was on the way.

He said that the product had been sent to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for approval for commercial use and that if approved, it would be easily accessible to the public.

“In the production of the medical equipment, drugs and related devices, there are procedures. During emergency situations like this, you can only produce for internal use first.

“The processes of NAFDAC approval for commercialisation is ongoing. Unless that it done, you cannot get it across to the open market.

“But in our effort to support the national strategy of containment of this infection, we started producing for in-house use.

“That is why it is written on the containers, Not for Sale,’’ he told NAN, noting that the production of the sanitisers followed the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) standard and had helped Nigerian troops everywhere they are.

NAN reports that NADMACO was established in 1994 but started commercial production in September 1998 with an installed capacity to produce 760 million tablets and 80 million capsules per annum.

Buba, a pharmacist by profession, said that the aim in setting it up was to provide quality drugs to the Nigerian Army because before then, supplies had dovetailed to adulterated drugs.

He said that the company started operation with four product lines but had expanded to 18.

He listed some of the medical supply products to include, Antibiotics, Antimalarials, Anti-inflamatory drugs and other healthcare materials.

The NADMACO managing director said that the company was achieving the aim of its establishment with challenges that also confronted other pharmaceutical industries and manufacturing concerns in the country.

“The challenges for a drug manufacturing company, cuts across the challenges that affect the general populace. But, we have additional peculiar challenges that affect us.

“But, generally, power is key to all life activities. For production companies, the importance of stable power supply cannot be over emphasised. Without stable power supply from the national grid, it means that you depend on generating plants.

“And we know the cost differentials. It is more expensive to depend on generating plants than when you have stable power supply from the national grid.

“As it is now, we mostly depend on our generating plants. That comes with a higher cost of production. Power challenge is a major challenge affecting the smooth running of production companies,” Buba said.

“So, if you compare our products with other products from developed societies, we can never be at a competitive advantage in terms of production cost.

“So, if government continues to make effort to ensure that electricity situation is stable, the citizens will be better for it because production cost will come down across board.’’

He said that other challenges peculiar to drug manufacturing companies was sourcing of raw materials.

“Raw materials for manufacturing as we all know, we have the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), and we have the Excipient Pharmaceutical Ingredients (EPIs).

“Most of these raw materials are imported. When I say most, above 80 per cent are imported, mostly from India and China.

“As we speak, because of the Coronavirus disease challenge, imports from these countries have stopped. If it goes beyond three months since the last supplies, we are heading towards total shut down in production or 70 per cent loss in production capacity.

“The government should be applauded for the Local Content Act Policy that came in 2010 that is re-ordering the way business is done in the country by ensuring emphasis in improving local capacity in every aspect of our economy, of which production is one.

“So, if we continue in line with local content policy, local capacity will continue to improve until we get to promised destination. But for now, we are far from there,’’ Buba said.

He added that if we start local production and everything is sourced locally, by implication, we would start to export and generate more foreign exchange and grow the economy, adding that local production of anything required stable power.