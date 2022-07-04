RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Army donates textbooks to 3 primary schools in Nasarawa State

The Nigerian Army 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, Nasarawa State, has donated 4,402 textbooks to 2,490 pupils in Doma Local Government Area.

Brig.- Gen. Lewis Lepdung, Commandant of the Command, who made the disclosure on Monday in Doma, said the gesture was in commemoration of the 2022 Nigerian Army Day Celebration.

Lepdung said the command donated the books on behalf of Gen. Faruk Yahaya, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

He explained that the beneficiaries were drown from Doma Central Science Pilot Primary School, Roman Catholic Mission (RCM) Primary School, Doma, and Local Government Education Authority Primary School, Doma.

He added that the gesture was aimed at contributing to the development of the pupils to enable them to realise their potentials and achieve their dreams.

The commandant said, ”the Army intervenes from time to time in different sectors of human life to show the people that they care about their welfare and wellbeing.”

Lepdung promised to do everything possible to tackle criminal elements in the area and the state in general.

Alhaji Ahmed Usman-Sarki, Chairman, Doma LGA, expressed gratitude to the 4 Special Forces for the gesture towards contributing to the educational development of the pupils.

The chairman extolled the efforts of the officers towards curtailing the frequent armed robbery on Doma – Lafia Road.

“Today, the Army has again shown that they also care about the future of the pupils by donating reading materials in basic subjects,” the Chairman said.

He warned the Head Teachers of the benefiting schools to use the books for the purpose they were meant.

Responding on behalf of the benefitting schools, Tina Attah-Garba, Head Teacher, RCM Doma, thanked the Army for the gesture.

She promised that the books would be used judiciously to justify the investment by the Army.

