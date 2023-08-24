Army dismisses fake video on social media of 'captured' armoured vehicle

The Nigerian Army has dismissed a fake video being circulated in social media of an armoured vehicle purportedly captured by a local terrorist, Bello Turji.

The Army said non of its armoured vehicles are in the hands of any terrorist, adding that the same fake video emanated from Burkina Faso and was in circulation on Facebook since 2021.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, added that a professional assessment of the video would show that it was doctored.

According to him, all Nigerian army vehicles including APCs has ‘NA’ inscribed on the number plates which is conspicuously missing on the purportedly captured APC in the video.

“Additionally, on our record the entire events captured in the footage was not an occurrence that took place at any point in time within the shores of Nigeria, rather available data point to it, as an event that occurred in Burkina Faso some time in 2021.

“Further investigation showed that the same video was posted on Facebook on 9 November 2021 with URL https://web.facebook.com/watch/?v=1544154362616622.

“Furthermore, the Nigeria army maintains a high level of vigilance and professionalism in safeguarding own armoured vehicles by ensuring that they are not compromised by any criminal element.

“The Nigerian army therefore urges the public to be wary of misinformation and propaganda employed by insurgents, aimed at precipitating fear and disrupting the peace and security of our nation,” he said.

Nwachukwu said the army remained committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens, assuring that it would continue to work tirelessly to maintain peace and stability across Nigeria.

“The Nigerian army will continue to provide updates on its operations and activities through official channels to ensure accurate and reliable information reach the public.