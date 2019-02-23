Col. Aminu Iliyasu, Spokesman of Nigerian Army 6 Division, Port Harcourt, confirmed the deployment to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

NAN learnt that two persons were feared dead at Ogu in Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area while shootings were heard in Abonema town Akuku Toru Local Government Area of the state.

Iliyasu said: “We are hearing that there are some skirmishes but we have not yet fully confirmed the situation.

“However, in order not to escalate the situation, our team has already been moved to the area to make sure that everything within the area is calm.

“We also did this to ensure that people go about and cast their votes without any form of molestation,” he said.

Iliyasu said the role of the army in the election was secondary and was only supporting the police and other security agencies.

He said the army would only act on the invitation of the police.

“So, if there is any emergency that would warrant our involvement, the police or any security agencies will alert the closest army team to calm fraying nerves,” he said.