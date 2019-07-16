The Nigerian Army's 8 Division in Sokoto has declared five soldiers wanted for stealing an unspecified amount of money they were tasked with escorting to Kaduna on Saturday, July 11, 2019.

The soldiers, all attached from Infantry Centre and Corps (ICC), robbed a VIP who was being escorted with the money and escaped, according to an occurrence report seen by Vanguard.

"The under listed soldiers of Operation Harbin Kunama III Sokoto were detailed on escort duty from Sokoto to Kaduna at about 1500 hours (3pm) on Saturday, July 11, 2019.

"The VIP was in a white Hilux while they were in a Buffalo gun truck. The soldiers connived and robbed the VIP at gun point. They, however, abandoned the gun truck at the airstrip in Jaji."

"They have since scattered in different directions, including Jos, Suleja etc as indicated in last geoloc tracking," the report read.

The soldiers are Cpl Gabriel Oluwaniyi, Cpl Mohammed Aminu, LCpl Commander Haruna, Cpl Oluji Joshua, and LCpl Hayatudeen.

"All formations and units are requested to direct their men to be on the lookout for these deserting soldiers," the army said.