The Nigerian Army has dismissed the report of bandits’ attack on its base and killing of soldiers at Marina in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, in a statement on Saturday described the report as false and unsubstantiated.

Yerima said the report in a newspaper publication claimed that unspecified number of soldiers was feared killed in attack on the military post.

He said that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji had on March 4, eliminated four bandits and captured arms and motorcycle during a clearance operation in the area.

Yerima said that unconfirmed number of armed men with unspecified number of rustled cattle were sighted and intercepted on Batsari-Runka road.

According to him, in an attempt to escape from the troops’ onslaught, the bandits sporadically fired at troops direction but the gallant troops responded with superior firepower followed by a hot pursuit thereby forcing the bandits to withdraw in disarray.

“During the encounter, four bandits were neutralized while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

“Troops also captured two AK-47 rifles and one motorcycle belonging to the bandits.

“Regrettably, one brave soldier paid the supreme sacrifice during the encounter,” he said.

Army Spokesperson said the troops had since dominated general area as well as trailing the escaping bandits.

He commended the troops for the successes achieved and their commitment so far urged them not to rest on their oars until the North West zone is rid of all criminal activities.

“Additionally, the good people of the North West are once more assured of the troops’ commitment to safety of lives and properties within the zone.

“They are also encouraged to avail the troops with timely and credible Information that could assist in the success of their operations,” he said.