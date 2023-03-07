Army confirms killing of soldiers by colleague, self in Sokoto

Mwachukwu stated that circumstances leading to the incident could not be immediately ascertained since the soldier who killed his colleagues also shot himself dead.

He added that the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander, Joint Task Force, Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji Maj.-Gen. Godwin Mutkut and other senior officers had visited the location.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the GOC commiserated with troops for losing their colleagues in such an unfortunate situation.

“He urged them to be their brothers’ keepers and to report any anomaly observed amongst colleagues to forestall a recurrence.

“He also encouraged them to remain calm and committed in the discharge of their duties.

“The authorities of the Nigerian Army are deeply concerned about this unusual and ugly development and have instituted a Board of Inquiry (BOI) to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT