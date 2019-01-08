The Nigerian Army has confirmed an attack on Auno and Sajeri communities, near Maiduguri in Borno State by Boko Haram.

According to Daily Post, this was made known to newsmen by Major General Akinroluye.

Villagers say the terrorists burnt down houses, killed two people and looted foodstuff and provisions.

Akinroluye however said he is yet to ascertain the actual number of casualties.

He also said “We have received a distress call on the Boko Haram attacks in Auno and other surrounding communities of Maiduguri Metropolis.

”I am on my way to the affected communities to ensure we provide adequate security of lives and property.

“Although, I am yet to be briefed by my officers and men who repelled the attacks, I want to reassure all the good people of the state that the military and other security agencies are on top of the renewed security situation in the state.”

In a related development, the Nigerian Air Force, on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, announced that it has destroyed some gun trucks belonging to Boko Haram in Auno, Borno state.