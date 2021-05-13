Army confirms arrest of another IPOB/ESN terrorists’ commander in Aba

Yerima said the 48 years old Eze, a native of Umoneke Nta, Isiala-Mbano Local Government Area of Imo, had on May 4, escaped when operatives of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) stormed Isiala Mbano where he was hiding.

He said that intensive manhunt was thereafter launched towards tracing and arresting him.

According to him, Eze was eventually apprehended on Wednesday in Aba after weeks of unrelenting follow-ups by operatives.

“Awurum Eze is one of the main sponsors of the numerous killings in Imo State and has been on the wanted list of security agents for more than three months.

“Many of the arrested IPOB/ESN terrorists had earlier mentioned him as their key sponsor, mastermind and Second in Command to late Ikonso.

“According to them, amongst all their leaders in Imo State, only Ikonso and Awurum have direct communication link with Nnamdi Kanu.