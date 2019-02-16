The army spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, who confirmed this in a statement, said two AK 47 riffles were recovered from the terrorists.

Musa said a number of Boko Haram terrorists came, using Person Borne Improvised Explosive Device (PBIED) to attack the Mosque in the early hours of Saturday.

He described the attack as a highly desperate, orchestrated and collaborative by the terrorists in resolve with their cohorts and sponsors to scuttle the 2019 general elections.

The army spokesman, however, said at the moment, troops had dominated the area, adding that a cordon and search as well as exploitation were concurrently ongoing.

According to him, the situation in the area is now calm.

Normal routine activities are gradually going on, he said, and urged the public to be more alert and avail security agencies of suspicious movement.