Army confirms 3 dies in Shiite, troops clash in Abuja

The Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Abuja, Maj.-Gen. James Myam confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

Army confirms 3 dies in Shiite, troops clash in Abuja (Illustrative)

The Army has confirmed that three members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) or Shiite, died on Saturday, while two solders sustained injuries when the sect clashed with troops at Zuba in the FCT.

Myam explained that troops of the Garrison were attacked at about 3 p.m. at Zuba bridge by the sect as they escort ammunitions and missiles from Abuja to Army Central Ammunition Depot in Kaduna State.

“The sect who were supposedly in a procession, established an illegal road block denying motorists free passage.

“When the troops’ convoy attempted to clear the road block, they met stiff opposition from the sect.

“Members of the sect used various objects to barricade the road and also pelted the troops with stones and other dangerous items.

“They smashed both military and civilian vehicles’ windscreens and windows.

“They also attempted to overrun the escorts to cart away the ammunition and missiles the troops were escorting. This led to the troops opening fire to extricate themselves.

“Consequently, troops of 102 Guards Battalion in whose Area of Responsibility the incident occurred rushed to the convoy’s rescue,” Myam said.

He, however, said normalcy had been restored in the area and advised members of the public especially those plying the Abuja-Zuba road, to go about their normal activities.

The commander assured the public that “no individual or persons would be allowed to disturb public peace or provoke attacks against military convoys.” 

