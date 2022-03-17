Army conducts shooting training in Katsina State

“The aim of the exercise is to ensure proficiency and productivity amongst personnel.

“The training exercise is aimed at enhancing troops weapon handling against the forthcoming 1 Division inter-Brigade corporal and below completion.

“The exercise, scheduled to hold on Friday 18, March 2022, will involve firing of live ammunition.

“Adequate safety measures will be placed and precautions will be observed to ensure a hitch free exercise.

“Residents of Natsinta village, cattle herders and farmers are advised to stay away from the range area during the exercise.