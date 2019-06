Soldiers, who turned out in large numbers cleaned the busy Rumuokoro market, car park road and surrounding environment.

The Commander of 6 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army Port Harcourt, Brig.-Gen. Adeola Kalejaiye, said that NADCEL was significant to the army.

“The army is very conscious of the environment, hence the need to clean up the market as part of our NADCEL.

“So, today, we are carrying out environment sanitation as part of our civil-military relationship. We are ready to cooperate with everyone.

“The army takes cleanliness of the environment very seriously,” he said.

Kalejaiye said that soldiers were part of the society, and as such, need the cooperation of the people to effectively carry out their assigned duties.

Mr Solomon Eke, Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, commended the army for coming out from the barracks to clean up the market.

Eke, who witnessed the sanitation exercise, said the army had through the clean up shown that it truly cared for the environment.

“However, it is surprising that even market traders did not come out to clean their own market; but rather it is the Nigerian army that is doing it for them.

“The army is providing security as well as contributing to the environment. So, the entire people of the local government are happy with what they are doing here,” he said.

The Manager of Rumuokoro Market, Abdulganiyu Zubaru, thanked the army for making out time out for its busy schedule to clean up the park.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NADCEL is celebrated yearly on every July 6.