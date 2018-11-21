Army conducts annual range shooting, advises residents to keep-off 

Pulse.ng logo
The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said its Nigerian Military School (NMS), Zaria, would conduct Annual Range Classification from Thursday to Friday.

Lt. Adekunle Adeyemi-Akinleye, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Depot Nigerian Army/Nigerian Military School, disclosed this in a statement in Zaria, Kaduna State and advised residents to keep-off the shooting range area.

Adeyemi-Akinleye said that the exercise would be conducted at the shooting range located at Tohu and Kabama villages in Dogarawa, Sabongari Local Government Area, Kaduna state.

He said: “Annual Range Classification is a routine activity aimed at assessing the proficiency of the troops on their weapons handling.

“The exercise will involve firing of live ammunition using small arms. The authority has put in place safety measures and precautions to ensure a safe and hitch-free exercise.

“However, residents of Dogarawa village are advised to stay away from the range’s general area within the scheduled period.”

Adeyemi-Akinleye advised the residents not to panic seeing movement of troops and hearing the sound of gunshots as it was a routine exercise for soldiers of Nigerian Military School. 

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

