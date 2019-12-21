Omorogbe said this while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a free medical outreach by the brigade at Uhiele community near Ekpoma in Esan South West Local Government Area of Edo.

Explaining that the free medical outreach was the brain child of the COAS, he said that it was part of activities for the exercise crocodile smile IV presently ongoing in the state.

He stressed that the Nigerian Army, apart from ensuring the security of lives and property through various operations, would also ensure that the health needs of the civil populace were met.

According to him, the outreach will also help in improving civil-military relationship in a bid to building the confidence of the civil populace in the military.

He disclosed that no fewer than 500 persons benefited from the outreach, which had the medical team from the Brigade Medical Corps comprising doctors, pharmacists, medical laboratory scientists, dentist, counselors and educators.

Omorogbe told NAN that the choice of Edo Central for the outreach was in fulfillment of his pledge during the inauguration ceremony of the exercise crocodile smile IV at Ikpako, Ovia North East Local Government.

He noted that with the Uhiele community exercise, Edo South and Central have been covered; adding that the next point of call was Edo North Senatorial district.