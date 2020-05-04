A statement issued on Monday in Zaria by Capt. Audu Arigu, Assistant Director, Public Relations, Depot Nigeria Army Zaria, said the exercise would take place between May 6 and May 20.

Arigu said that the Cadets of Short Service Course 46 and Recruits of 79 Regular Intake would have the Joint Field Training.

He added that the exercise would involve firing of live ammunition using small arms and Artillery guns, stressing that the authority has put in place safety precautions to ensure a safe and hitch-free exercise.

“Residents around Tundun-wada, Falgore village, Kwanar Dangora and Takatsale in both Kaduna and Kano states are advised to go about their daily activities without any form of panic,” he said.

Arigu also advised the general public to stay clear of the exercise area within the period.