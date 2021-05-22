RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Army chiefs to be buried today in Abuja

The officers were heading to Kaduna for the passing out parade ceremony of new recruits.

President Muhammadu Buhari decorates Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru [Presidency]
Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other top military officers who died in the Kaduna plane crash of Friday, May 21, 2021, will be buried in the nation's capital city of Abuja today.

Army spokesperson Mohammed Yerima says the event will commence at the National Mosque and National Christian Centre, Abuja at 10am.

Other military officers who died in the crash are Brigadier General M.I. Abdulkadir, Brigadier General Olayinka, Brigadier General Kuliya, Major L.A. Hayat, Major Hamza, and Sergeant Umar.

The aircraft crew members who also died are Flight Lieutenants T.O. Asaniyi, A.A. Olufade, Sergeant Adesina, and ACM Oyedepo.

The interment of the late COAS and six other senior officers will take place at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja at 1pm.

The officers were on their way to Kaduna from Abuja, to attend the passing-out parade of army recruits scheduled for Saturday.

