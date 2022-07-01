Army Chief vows to go after terrorists who killed troops in Shiroro ambush

He said the terrorists had on Wednesday, ambushed troops in Shiroro while responding to distress call of terrorists attack on a mining site with unspecified number of casualties.

The COAS said that even though the Nigerian army had faced challenges, it was determined to address them towards bestowing a peaceful and secured Nigeria.

He said the celebration of 159 years of existence of the Nigerian army was a time to reflect on its performance.

He added that the army would use the occasion to look back with pride to appreciate the contributions and sacrifices of its officers and soldiers over the years as a key instrument of national unity and security of the country.

“159 years of this, is not a small period.

“Over the years , we have proven ourselves both in Nigeria and abroad with our competence and skills, commitment and dedication with which we do our jobs.

“It is time to appreciate our troops including those who have paid the supreme price in their to ensure Nigeria is secured and remain united.

“We will continue to appreciate the support of the president and all those we have supported us.

“We have had our challenges, recently in Niger , we had one but we are addressing them. We are not deterred by any challenge from all those criminals .

“As we speak, we are on their trail and we will and I say we will get those criminals in Niger and other areas throughout the country,” he said.

The Acting Deputy Director, Islamic Affairs, Army Headquarters Garrison, Lt.-Col. Musa Abbas, who officiated the Juma’at, urged Nigerians to learn to tolerate one another religiously, socially and otherwise towards achieving their full potentials.

Abbas added that Nigerians must be truthful to one another and strive to live in peace with one another.

He said the special Juma’at service was anchored on the promotion of national unity through religious tolerance peaceful coexistence.

“There is no way for us as a nation to reach the greatest height we wish for without tolerating one another; we have to tolerate one another religiously, socially.

“We have to tolerate one another in all ramifications and we can’t achieve that if we are not sincere with one another, truthful to one another, we must strive and live peaceful with one another,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Jumma’at prayer was part of activities lined up to mark the NADCEL 2022 slated to take place in Owerri, Imo form July 1 to July 6.