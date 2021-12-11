Army Chief vows to deal with those fueling crisis in Nigeria

Yahaya warned those fueling crisis in the country to desist, saying they 'will soon be dealt with decisively'.

The army issued the warning in Abuja, on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the closing of the COAS Annual Conference 2021.

While assuring Nigerian of visible signs of improved security across the country in the coming year, the army chief vowed that the armed forces would do everything to tame the menace.

The warning came hours after President Muhammadu Buhari sent a high-level security delegation to Sokoto and Katsina States in response to the recent spike in activities of bandits.

According to Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, the president is expecting an immediate situation report and recommendations on actions to follow to effectively deal with the worrying situation.