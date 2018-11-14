Pulse.ng logo
Akinroluyo, who stated this on Tuesday in Jos, at the flag-off of the Division’s Inter-brigade Sports Festival (NIFEST), said that the situation had necessitated an urgent need for reorientation at all levels.

The current security challenges have exposed the gaps in army training and operations, Maj. Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division, Nigeria Army, Rukuba, has said.

Akinroluyo, who stated this on Tuesday in Jos, at the flag-off of the Division’s Inter-brigade Sports Festival (NIFEST), said that the situation had necessitated an urgent need for reorientation at all levels.

The GOC, who was represented by the Chief of Staff,  Brig. Gen. Musa Danmadami, said that the sports festival was timely, coming at a time of growing concerns on the ability of troops, and indeed the Nigeria Army, to tackle security challenges confronting the nation.

He declared that physical and emotional preparations were paramount to achieving mandates, and emphasised the need for all to adequately train in order to ensure optimal performance at all times.

Akinroluyo said that the sports festival was intended to prepare the army personnel for battle in view of the present recurrent security challenges.

According to him, the exercise was part of the Chief of Army Staff’s vision to have a professionally responsive Nigeria Army that would effectively discharge its constitutional roles.

He listed the events to be competed for, to include weapon handling, physical fitness/obstacles crossing, map reading, drill and combat swimming, as well as life firing at the range.

Brig. Gen. Ola  Olatoye, Director, Directorate of Physical Training, Nigeria Army, advised the participants to adhere strictly to rules of the sports.

Olatoye said that 28 participants, comprising 23 male soldiers, three female soldiers and two subalterns would represent each brigade.

Maj. Gen. Oluwaseun Oshinowo (rtd), who was a special guest at the flag-off, charged the personnel to put in their best.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the participating formations and units for the competition were drawn from the Division’s area of responsibility.

The three-day activity will hold from Nov. 13 to 15, 2018.

