Yahaya gave the charge at the annual West African Social Activities (WASA) held at Ribadu Cantonment Kaduna, on Saturday.

Yahaya explained that 2019 has been a successful year for the division, during which all training directives of the Chief of Army staff and that of the GOC were implemented satisfactorily.

“We have conducted several operations and exercises with alot of successes.

“We have challenges in other areas which we have worked on and with the support, guidance and direction of the Army chief, we have been able to do all and have severally been commended for achieving results.

“We were lucky to host the Chief of Army staff first quarter annual conference, which was combined with combat arm training week at the beginning of the year and was adjudged very successful,” he said.

The GOC also pointed out that the division had hosted the grand finale of the Chief of Army Staff conference last December which was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and was equally adjudged as one of the most successful events ever held.

According to Yahaya, the division participated in the Nigerian Army small arms championship held in Ibadan where it came first in the championship and collected prizes in all the events.

“For us in the division, it was a well accomplished year and that’s why we can’t afford to have anything less this year.”

In a remark, a former GOC of the Division, retired Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Jokotola, commended the division’s contribution to the success of the 2019 general elections in its area of responsibility.

“The fact that there was no crises in 1 Division area of responsibility before, during and after the elections is a testimony to the dedication to duty of personnel of the division.”

Jokotola noted that the division was involved in operations to rid areas under it of bandits, kidnappers and other violent criminals.

“These efforts have facilitated an environment where socio-economic activities now readily thrive,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that there were cultural displays by different ethnic groups in the country during the social event, and awards were later presented to individuals who excelled in their various units in 2019.