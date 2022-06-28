Army caution officers against leakage of classified, secret documents

The training has its theme as “Enhancing the Responsiveness of the Nigeria Army for the Accomplishment of Missions in a Joint Environment: Roles of the Chief Clerks”.

He said: “This seminar is designed to improve the productivity and capacity of Chief Clerks in the army, especially in the areas of clerical duties, document security; staff work and office management.

“I am particularly disturbed by the recurring leakage of our (army) official documents in contravention of the Official Secrets Act.

“More worrisome is the spate of violations of the Armed Forces Policy on the use of social media by personnel.

“I’ve directed that all clerks and personnel handling sensitive documents be routinely vetted by appropriate corps and departments of the army,” Yahaya told the participants.

Represented by Maj.-Gen. Usman Mohammed, the Chief of Administration (Army), Yahaya ordered senior clerical officers to detect and block all leakages, to ensure the matter was decisively addressed.

He said the army must be vigilant to emerging threats from cyberspace as well as the impact of social media on its operations.

“There have been sustained efforts by subversive elements and dissident groups to cast aspersions against the army, especially on the allegations of human rights violations using social media.

“These among other situations demand that we all must be circumspect, adaptable and responsive.

“To this end, this seminar will expose personnel to new and innovative techniques in data management, clerical duties, organisation and office management,” he said.

Also speaking, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, Maj.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede said that participants were drawn from army headquarters, formations and units across the country.

According to him, the participants would be exposed to modern clerical and information trends by experts in the field.