Scores of bandits and arsonists were sent scampering as soldiers took hold of the dreaded Ottu forest which lies on the Abuja-Lokoja expressway.

Military media strategist and consultant, Deji Adesogan, says the forest provides cover for bandits who launch attacks on motorists and perpetrate bloodletting in neighboring communities.

Soldiers of the Nigerian Army free Boko Haram captives (Army headquarters)

“The Nigerian Army has finally captured the dreaded Ottu forest which is a hideout for bandits along the Abuja-Lokoja expressway.

“The operation was coordinated by Defence Headquarters, with maximum superior firepower plus air and ground bombardment by Airforce and Nigerian artillery,” Adesogan says.

A spokesperson for the army wasn't immediately available for comments.

Banditry has been a concern for federal and state governments in the nation’s central and northern regions for decades.

The bandits have also fuelled a recurring farmers-herders crisis in the region.