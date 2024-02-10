ADVERTISEMENT
Army calls for preservation of Nigeria’s cultural heritage

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abdurrahman urged communities to continue to support the Nigerian army to ensure that they deliver on their mandates.

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]
Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

Adetuyi gave the advice during celebrations to mark the West Africa Social Activities (WASA), organised by the 174 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Odogunyan barracks in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WASA is an annual event organised by the Nigerian Army to foster civilian/military relationships and to celebrate the country’s diverse rich cultural heritage.

Adetuyi, the event’s Father of the Day, said that WASA is a platform for soldiers, families, friends of the unit and host communities to interact and socialise, celebrating the successful completion of activities of the past year.

According to him, the event was organised to encourage officers to do more in the coming year and for them to display the rich cultural heritage of the country.

“As you can see, people from different tribes have come here to showcase their dances and cuisines as a way of galvanising them together.

For the soldiers, he said: “Even though they have the very important task of securing the Nation, there is also room to socialise and relax after such accomplishments.”

Adetuyi said “No matter our differences, we are all the same, we are all one, there is that beauty in that diversity that comes with unity.

“As you can see everybody comes from different backgrounds and we are celebrating together, which means we can actually forge together and make our nation great,” he said.

Earlier, Brig.-Gen. Benjamin Ipinyomi (Rtd), said that WASA was initiated by the colonial master as an avenue where families and children mingle with officers.

Ipinyomi, who is the special guest of honour, commended the army for sustaining the event and called for more funding to make it better.

Also speaking, the Commanding Officer of 174 Battalion, Lt.-Col. Muhammad Abdurrahaman advised the unit officers to continue to do more so that the battalion would achieve all tasks and missions assigned to it by higher authorities.



NAN reports that some dignitaries were presented with souvenirs to appreciate their support towards the successful programme.

While the different tribes showcased their cultural heritage, soldiers engaged in a tug-of-war show to entertain the guests.

Among the dignitaries present were Oba Aremu Shotonwa, the Sekumade of Ipakodo, Busola Isikalu, the Iyaloja General of Ikorodu division, and many retired senior military officers.

