RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Army boss Irabor says terrorist ISWAP leader Abu Musab al-Barnawi is dead

Authors:

Jude Egbas

ISWAP broke away from Boko Haram.

Abu Musab al-Barnawi reported killed
Abu Musab al-Barnawi reported killed

The leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) jihadist group, Abu Musab al-Barnawi, is dead, according to Chief of Defence Staff Lucky Irabor.

Recommended articles

ISWAP is the terrorist group that split from Abubakar Shekau's Boko Haram.

Reports emerged earlier in the year that Shekau is himself dead, after blowing himself up as ISWAP commanders closed in on him following a leadership tussle.

ISWAP has not given any confirmation of al-Barnawi’s death and Nigeria’s army has claimed before to have killed jihadist commanders only for them to reappear.

“I can authoritatively confirm to you that al-Barnawi is dead. As simple as that. He is dead and remains dead,” Chief of Defence Staff Irabor told journalists, according to an AFP report.

There were no details on how al-Barnawi died or when he died.

Under al-Barnawi, ISWAP became the dominant jihadist force in Nigeria’s conflict, striking frequently at troops in an insurgency that has killed more than 40,000 since 2009.

Al-Barnawi’s loss would be blow to ISWAP’s structure just as it was consolidating, following Shekau’s death.

Since splitting from Boko Haram in 2016, ISWAP has shown resilience and has carried out large-scale ambushes on the military.

Should al-Barnawi be dead, his death may not have too much impact on ISWAP because of how structured the group is,” Malik Samuel, a researcher with the Institute for Security Studies, tells AFP.

“Since the 2016 split, ISWAP has had about five leadership changes but the group has maintained its consistency in launching deadly and successful attacks against security forces,” he adds.

Al-Barnawi is the son of the founder of the Boko Haram militant group, Mohammed Yusuf, who was killed in police custody in 2009 in Maiduguri.

He rose to prominence after breaking away from Boko Haram over differences with its commander Shekau.

Since Shekau’s death, al-Barnawi has consolidated ISWAP’s control in Nigeria’s northeast and the Lake Chad region.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

Why won’t my ex just stop texting me?

Why won’t my ex just stop texting me?

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

4 amazing ways to make up with your partner after a fight

4 amazing ways to make up with your partner after a fight

Trending

El-Rufai appoints 28-year-old Khalil as head of investment agency

Khalil heads Kaduna Investment Agency (Punch)

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

RTS,S malaria vaccine has been recommended for use after two years of pilot tests [Thoko Chikondi]

Sanusi scolds Kaduna government official who called him 'former Emir'

Former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II visits Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State. (TheNation)

Senate empowers INEC to determine electronic transmission of election results

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege [Tope Brown]