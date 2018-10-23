Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Army begins `Crocodile Smile III’ exercise in Niger Delta

Army begins `Crocodile Smile III’ exercise in Niger Delta

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Tuesday by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Lt. Tayo Oluwafemi of 2 Brigade Nigerian Army.

  • Published:
Operation Crocodile Smile play

Operation Crocodile Smile

(Twitter)

The Nigerian Army says it has commenced Operation Crocodile Smile III exercise across the states of the Niger Delta to stem the tide of pipeline vandalism in the region.

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Tuesday by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Lt. Tayo Oluwafemi of 2 Brigade Nigerian Army.

According to him, the exercise which started on Monday October 22 would last till November 22, 2018.

“In line with the Army Headquarters Training Directive for Year 2018 which tasked Headquarters 6 Division, Port Harcourt to organize above mentioned exercise, the exercise is going to take place within the States in the Niger Delta Region including Akwa Ibom State.

“In view of this, Headquarters 2 Brigade, Uyo will from Monday 22 October to 22 November 2018 conduct Exercise Crocodile Smile III.

“This is aimed at stemming the tide of pipeline vandalism, illegal refineries/bunkering, kidnapping, cultism and other related crimes,“  he said.

He added that other activities to be carried out include; Medical Outreaches, Sanitation Exercise, Distribution of items to Orphanages, Distribution of Sporting Equipment to Schools, Distribution of items to Market Women and Sinking of Borehole in selected Local Government Areas.

He warned members of the public that there would be movement of troops and equipment and advised them not to panic.

He urged members of the public especially residents of Ikot Abasi and Mbo Local Government Areas in Akwa Ibom to keep away from the exercise area. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fayose arrives court, pleads not guilty to stealing billions of Nairabullet
2 Buhari says you can leave Nigeria if you wantbullet
3 Nnamdi Kanu speaks on 2019 election, vows to return to Nigeria with...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President has abandoned Igbos - PDP
2019 Elections Army vows to deal with political thugs, militants, kidnappers
Tukur Buratai ‘Operation Deep Punch 2’ led to the fall of Sambisa forest
Nigerian Army Python Dance 2, Crocodile Smile 2 successful – GOC
Buhari President lands in Enugu ahead of visit to Ebonyi, Anambra
Niger Delta Army destroys 46 oil bunker sites
Buhari Fayose asks President to stop protecting Fulani herdsmen
Opinion A family adventure in the wild heart of Tanzania
Buratai Chief of Army Staff orders redeployment of troops to Lake Chad region
Family & Culture Family & Culture - Sanwi

Local

A customer leaves an MTN shop in Johannesburg April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
MTN seeking 'solution' to $8.1bn fine dispute with Central Bank
Kaduna Crises: Don’t review curfew yet, CAN advises Kaduna Govt
Kutigi: Family announces burial arrangement for late CJN
Family announces burial arrangement for Justice Idris Kutigi
This is what Buhari said during his visit to Lagos
X
Advertisement