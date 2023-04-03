Army begins annual shooting drills in Plateau

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the division, Lt.-Col. Ishaku Takwa, stated on Monday in Jos that the exercise would end on April 20.

“The event is an annual exercise organised to upscale the proficiency of troops in the use of weapons to improve their professional competences.

“It will include firing of different calibre of military weapons.

“The general public, especially people living around Miango general area are advised not to panic on sighting mass movement of troops and on hearing gunshots,’’ he said.