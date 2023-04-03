The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Army begins annual shooting drills in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

People living around Miango general area are advised not to panic on sighting mass movement of troops and on hearing gunshots.

Nigerian army
Nigerian army

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the division, Lt.-Col. Ishaku Takwa, stated on Monday in Jos that the exercise would end on April 20.

“The event is an annual exercise organised to upscale the proficiency of troops in the use of weapons to improve their professional competences.

“It will include firing of different calibre of military weapons.

“The general public, especially people living around Miango general area are advised not to panic on sighting mass movement of troops and on hearing gunshots,’’ he said.

Takwa warned residents to stay away from the range throughout the period of the exercise.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Stray bullet hits 1 person as APC, PDP supporters clash in Rivers

Gov. Akeredolu proceeds on annual leave

Army begins annual shooting drills in Plateau

Ndume doesn't want 10th national assembly leadership to be regionally zoned

German village elects 29-year-old Syrian refugee as Mayor

Registered organ donors exceed 6m in China

FG buys 10 firefighting trucks worth ₦‎12 billion for airports

Subsidy removal date to be decided after Tinubu’s inauguration

Orji Kalu urges Buhari to assume position in APC's BoT after retirement

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son [The Punch]

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

DSS (guardian)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

