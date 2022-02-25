Army arrests suspected member of ESN for disrupting council elections in Enugu

Receiving the suspect and items, police spokesman in the state, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, also assured residents that the Nigeria Police would do a detailed and thorough investigation of the matter.

Ndukwe said the feat resulted from the combined intelligence sharing and joint operations between the Nigerian Army and the police.

“Due to joint intelligence and operation between troops of the 82 Division Garrison and the Police, we have achieved this feat and ensured that peace returned to the state.

“We also moved swiftly and ensured that rampaging hoodlums did not create fear and panic.

“We are assuring all residents that the joint security in the state will continue to work to ensure that lasting peace is restored,’’ he said.

The suspected ESN member arrested gave his name as Onyebuchi Nweke, a truck driver, who hails from Ebonyi.

Items recovered and handed over to the police included seven AK-47 rifles, two pump action rifles, 10 magazines, eight cartridges, 74 rounds of 7.62mm special rifle ammunition and one hand grenade.

Others are a commercial minibus, a 911 truck and three corpses of suspected ESN members killed during a gun duel with the joint security operatives.