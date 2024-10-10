Army arrests soldier who killed Police Inspector in Lagos, begins investigation

The spokesperson for the Division, Lt.-Col. Olabisi Ayeni, in a statement signed on Thursday, said that the unfortunate incident leading to the death of the Inspector took place on Wednesday in Lagos state.

“The soldier suspected to have committed the offence has since been apprehended and handed over to the Military Police for investigation and further disciplinary procedures,” he said.

Ayeni said that the General Officer Commanding (GO ) 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Mijinyawa commiserated with the family of the deceased and the Nigeria Police on the unfortunate incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incident is highly regrettable, given the Division’s commitment to the Nigerian Army Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement.

“The Nigerian Army continuously sensitised its personnel not to engage in activities that would tarnish its image and bridge the trust with other security agencies and the civil populace.

“The Division reassures the general public that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken to ensure that justice is served,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the Nigerian Army would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure the security of lives and property in line with the constitutional mandate of the Nigerian Army,” the Division’s spokesperson said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) investigation reveals that the dead police Inspector, Saka Ganiyu, was attached to the Lagos State Traffic Task Force.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the incident occurred on Wednesday at about 6.30 a.m. at the Volks Bus Stop, along Ojo/Iyana-Iba Road, Ojo Lagos.

Credible sources told NAN that the officer was carrying out lawful enforcement with his team when they saw an unregistered T4 Volkswagen commercial bus, driving against traffic.

The said bus was driven by a man who identified himself as a soldier.

“In the ensuing altercation, the said soldier called his colleagues, who trooped out from Ojo Cantonment Barracks with dangerous weapons and attacked the police team.

“While the attack was on, the taskforce called for reinforcement and more policemen swiftly mobilised to the scene and repelled the soldiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One Insp Saka Ganiyu, a member of the team, who sustained injury during the attack was rescued and rushed to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, for treatment.

” However, the injured officer later died in the hospital while undergoing treatment,” a reliable source told NAN.