ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Army arrests soldier who killed Police Inspector in Lagos, begins investigation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Credible sources told NAN that the officer was carrying out lawful enforcement with his team when they saw an unregistered T4 Volkswagen commercial bus, driving against traffic.

Men of the Nigerian Army
Men of the Nigerian Army

Recommended articles

The spokesperson for the Division, Lt.-Col. Olabisi Ayeni, in a statement signed on Thursday, said that the unfortunate incident leading to the death of the Inspector took place on Wednesday in Lagos state.

“The soldier suspected to have committed the offence has since been apprehended and handed over to the Military Police for investigation and further disciplinary procedures,” he said.

Ayeni said that the General Officer Commanding (GO ) 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Mijinyawa commiserated with the family of the deceased and the Nigeria Police on the unfortunate incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incident is highly regrettable, given the Division’s commitment to the Nigerian Army Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement.

“The Nigerian Army continuously sensitised its personnel not to engage in activities that would tarnish its image and bridge the trust with other security agencies and the civil populace.

“The Division reassures the general public that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken to ensure that justice is served,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the Nigerian Army would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure the security of lives and property in line with the constitutional mandate of the Nigerian Army,” the Division’s spokesperson said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) investigation reveals that the dead police Inspector, Saka Ganiyu, was attached to the Lagos State Traffic Task Force.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the incident occurred on Wednesday at about 6.30 a.m. at the Volks Bus Stop, along Ojo/Iyana-Iba Road, Ojo Lagos.

Credible sources told NAN that the officer was carrying out lawful enforcement with his team when they saw an unregistered T4 Volkswagen commercial bus, driving against traffic.

The said bus was driven by a man who identified himself as a soldier.

“In the ensuing altercation, the said soldier called his colleagues, who trooped out from Ojo Cantonment Barracks with dangerous weapons and attacked the police team.

“While the attack was on, the taskforce called for reinforcement and more policemen swiftly mobilised to the scene and repelled the soldiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One Insp Saka Ganiyu, a member of the team, who sustained injury during the attack was rescued and rushed to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, for treatment.

” However, the injured officer later died in the hospital while undergoing treatment,” a reliable source told NAN.

According to a credible source, the corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy and preservation, while the command has begun an investigation into the case.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Benue LG elections rigging video, fabrication of opposition - Gov Alia

Benue LG elections rigging video, fabrication of opposition - Gov Alia

Those criticising Tinubu for holidaying abroad uninformed - Okupe

Those criticising Tinubu for holidaying abroad uninformed - Okupe

2 results pending as PDP claims 15 out of 17 chairmanship seats in Plateau

2 results pending as PDP claims 15 out of 17 chairmanship seats in Plateau

Gov Mbah appoints Miss Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina as Enugu Brand Ambassador

Gov Mbah appoints Miss Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina as Enugu Brand Ambassador

LASTMA sacks 6 officials over misconduct, general inefficiencies

LASTMA sacks 6 officials over misconduct, general inefficiencies

2,230 submissions received from 173 countries for Rivers film festival

2,230 submissions received from 173 countries for Rivers film festival

Lagos Red Line begins passenger operations October 15

Lagos Red Line begins passenger operations October 15

Pray for leaders even in spite of bad situation, Sultan tells Nigerians

Pray for leaders even in spite of bad situation, Sultan tells Nigerians

Lagbaja, NBA president lead tributes as Army buries director amid tears

Lagbaja, NBA president lead tributes as Army buries director amid tears

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Adebayo Adelabu. [Getty Images/X]

We'll soon reduce electricity costs - Minister assures Nigerians

Nigeria is now like Vietnam - Reno Omokri says after meeting Tinubu at Aso Rock

Nigeria is now like Vietnam - Reno Omokri says after meeting Tinubu at Aso Rock

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

BSIEC announces its readiness to conduct LG election in Benue

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months

FCT Fire Service responds to 271 incidents & saves 11 lives in 8 months