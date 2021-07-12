Army arrests soldier who allegedly killed UniCal student

Nwachukwu said the soldier was apprehended by the troops while trying to run away from the town to evade arrest.

He said the accused is currently in the custody of the Military Police, adding that investigation has commenced to ascertain the circumstances that led to the killing of the student.

According to him, the Commander, 13 Brigade, has visited the scene of the incident and addressed the youths.

“The commander assured them of the commitment of Nigerian Army authorities towards ensuring that justice prevails in the unfortunate incident.

“He has also paid a visit to the family of the deceased, where he reiterated the Army’s resolve to ensure that the family gets justice over the killing of their son.

“The Commander has equally visited the Cross River State General Hospital, where the body of the deceased was deposited,” he said.

Nwachukwu said that the Nigerian army remains a disciplined and professional organisation which will not condone such unprofessional conduct by any of its personnel.

He said the army will continue to operate within the ambit of the law, warning all personnel that it will not tolerate any act of infringement on the fundamental human rights of citizens.