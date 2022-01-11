RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Army arrests soldier, investigates others over assault on traffic wardens

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Army says one soldier was arrested in connection with the assault on two traffic wardens in Ibadan while immediate investigation to identify and arrest the rest of the culprits has started.

Army arrests soldier for assaulting 2 traffic wardens Photo: AFP
Army arrests soldier for assaulting 2 traffic wardens Photo: AFP

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Nwachukwu said that preliminary investigation had shown that the unfortunate incident took place on Friday, Jan. 7 at Adeoye Road by Ring Road, Ibadan.

He said the investigation is also already yielding results as one of assailants, a Lance Corporal in the Nigerian Army has been taken into custody.

According to him, efforts are being made in collaboration with the Oyo State Command of the Nigerian Police Force to identify, locate and arrest the remaining culprits.

“Even as investigation is still ongoing, the Nigerian Army wishes to dissociate itself from the very reprehensible conduct of the individuals seen in the video that has gone viral.

“The vicious attack on fellow security personnel or on any unarmed citizen in the manner seen in the video is not consistent with the ethos and professionalism of the Nigerian Army and therefore stands condemned in very strong terms.

“At the end of investigation, anyone found culpable in the sordid incident will be made to face the full wrath of the disciplinary provisions of the Nigerian army,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army arrests soldier, investigates others over assault on traffic wardens

Army arrests soldier, investigates others over assault on traffic wardens

Former Nigerian leader Shonekan dies at 85

Former Nigerian leader Shonekan dies at 85

Our servers can't be breached - NIMC responds to hacking claim

Our servers can't be breached - NIMC responds to hacking claim

Osinbajo says bold, fair-minded leadership required in settling border disputes

Osinbajo says bold, fair-minded leadership required in settling border disputes

Orji Kalu: I'll contest for president if APC zones ticket to South-East

Orji Kalu: I'll contest for president if APC zones ticket to South-East

COVID-19: Nigeria records 8 fatalities, 420 new infections

COVID-19: Nigeria records 8 fatalities, 420 new infections

Greece donates 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria

Greece donates 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria

Amina Mohammed officially reappointed for another 5 years as UN Deputy Secretary-General

Amina Mohammed officially reappointed for another 5 years as UN Deputy Secretary-General

UN chief wants Buhari to punish terrorists who massacred over 200 villagers in Zamfara

UN chief wants Buhari to punish terrorists who massacred over 200 villagers in Zamfara

Trending

New Anambra airport records 142 flights, 3,865 passengers in 1 month

Anambra Cargo Airport (Guardian)

State Police is not an option - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

'Deploy Amotekun,' Southwest Governors disturbed by police officer's disrespect of Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a confrontation with a police team in Magodo Phase 2 [LASG]

Again, Buhari asks young Nigerians to return to the farms

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheCable)