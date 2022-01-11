Army arrests soldier, investigates others over assault on traffic wardens

Nwachukwu said that preliminary investigation had shown that the unfortunate incident took place on Friday, Jan. 7 at Adeoye Road by Ring Road, Ibadan.

He said the investigation is also already yielding results as one of assailants, a Lance Corporal in the Nigerian Army has been taken into custody.

According to him, efforts are being made in collaboration with the Oyo State Command of the Nigerian Police Force to identify, locate and arrest the remaining culprits.

“Even as investigation is still ongoing, the Nigerian Army wishes to dissociate itself from the very reprehensible conduct of the individuals seen in the video that has gone viral.

“The vicious attack on fellow security personnel or on any unarmed citizen in the manner seen in the video is not consistent with the ethos and professionalism of the Nigerian Army and therefore stands condemned in very strong terms.