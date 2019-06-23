Nigeria Army has announced the arrest of 20 kidnappers and bandits including a notorious kingpin terrorising Katsina state.

The army spokesperson, Col Sagir Musa in a statement on Saturday, June 22, 2019, said the troop recovered weapons, motorcycles and foodstuff from the suspects.

Sagir said that the gang was responsible for cattle rustling and kidnapping in Katsina.

The statement reads in part: “In continuation of operations against armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminalities in Katsina state, troops of 17 Brigade on Operation HARBIN KUNAMA III, have arrested a notorious bandit/kidnapping kingpin Mallam Bawa Gomna and 20 others during operations around Batsari, Jibia and Safana Local Government Areas of Katsina State between the 3rd to 21st of June 2019.

“Those arrested so far are reportedly responsible for terrorizing villagers in Batsari, Jibia and Safana Local Government Areas of the State.

“The criminal elements were apprehended based on credible intelligence from the locals, and have confessed taking part in several banditry activities, cattle rustling and other sundry crimes.

“They, as usual, will be handed over to the respective law enforcement agency for further action.

“The 17 Brigade Nigerian Army, commends and appreciates all those that provided the information that led to the arrest of the criminals and urged members of the public to continue to support security agencies with credible information in order to combat the insecurity.”

Recently, kidnappers and bandits activities in Katsina state have been on the rise.

The Katsina State Government had to cry out in February 2019, that the state was under siege by bandits, armed robbers and kidnappers.

The state governor, Aminu Masari said the situation was so bad that some thieves stole some electrical equipment near the Government House at the Government Reserved Area (GRA) in Katsina.