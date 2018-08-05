Pulse.ng logo
Army arrest wanted Boko Haram terrorist

Displaced Nigerians are not going back home because of Boko Haram play

A Nigerian army convoy on its way to Bama

(The Guardian UK/Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters)

The Army says they have arrested a wanted Boko Haram suspect, Maje Lawan at Banki, Borno.

According to a statement by Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, the army spokesman, the suspect is believed to be number 96 on the wanted list earlier published by the army.

Chukwu said Lawan was apprehended after he infiltrated into an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in the area.

“The suspect is currently undergoing preliminary investigation and will be handed over to the appropriate authority for further action,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chukwu said troops had neutralised two terrorists at Malari village also in Borno during an ambush while others fled into the bush.

He said 10 bicycles were recovered from the terrorists during the encounter.

In a similar development, he said troops had dislodged armed militia from their camp at Gbamjimba-Akor axis in Guma Local Government Area of Benue.

He said unspecified number of the armed militia men were neutralised, adding that others escaped into nearby bushes with gunshot wounds.

Chukwu said one AK 47 rifle, two AK 47 rifle magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and five motorcycles were recovered from them. 

