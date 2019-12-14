Speaking at the finals of Commander Corps of Artillery Annual Kontagora Youth Football Competition 2019 on Friday, Yakubu said it was only by so doing that the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities would be dealt.

He said that this year’s tournament which started on Nov. 25, 2019 with 16 football clubs drawn from the barracks and Kontagora environs, was designed to foster better civil-military cooperation.

Represented by Maj. Gen. MB Msheilia, Commander Nigeria Army Training Centre, Yakubu said that the competition would enable youths showcase their football skills and bring out their rich talent.

He said that the contributions of the military formations and unit in Kontagora have increased the confidence of the people in the activities of the military in Niger State.

“I can categorically say that now the good people of Kontagora will interact more freely with the military and other security agencies as they feel better secured as they go about their daily activities and carry out their civic responsibilities in the state”, he said.

He said that the Corps would continue to use sports in promoting mutual understanding with their host communities.

Yakubu said the Nigerian Army is focused on crushing insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements, to make the country a safe place for all.

He called on residents to assist the Army with required intelligence information that would assist in the ongoing fight against criminal elements in the society.

NAN reports that, Eldeen Football Club Kontagora clinched the 2019 edition of the Commander Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery Youth Football Competition.

The finals, played at Barracks football field Kontagora and watched by hundreds of spectators, was decided via penalty kick after 90 minutes of regulation time.

At the end of the penalty shootout, Firestone FC scored 4 goals to beat Eldeen FC which scored 2 goals, to clinch the cup.

Saidu Nagari of Jikan Shehu FC won the prize for the most valuable player, Kazir Suleiman of Sahaj FC won the highest goal scorer award after netting 6 goals.

Also, Shehu Waziri Babalo of Eldeen FC emerged best goalkeeper while Coach Shuaibu Zabo of Jikan Shehu FC clinched the best coach award.

The champions, Firestone FC received a cash prize of N140,000, the runners up Eldeen FC got N120,000 while the third place, Jikan Shehu got N100,000.