Akeredolu says FG favours northern state-owned security outfit over Amotekun

Akeredolu's reaction was contained in a statement he personally signed and made available to the press by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

What happened: The governor's comment comes amid reports that a Katsina state-owned security outfit had obtained the approval of the Federal Government to bear arms.

He decried the Federal Government's refusal to extend the same privileges to the South-West Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps.

Akeredolu said denying Amotekun the rights to legitimately bear arms in the face of serious security challenges in the South West and granting such rights to their Katsina equivalent is a "repudiation of the basis of true federalism" Nigerians have been clamouring for.

He said, even though he believes in the One Nigeria mantra, it'll be counterproductive to have one country operates two different systems.

The Governor added that denying Amotekun the rights to bear arms further exposes the South West to life-threatening marauders and organised crimes.

The statement read: "The video making the rounds showing the equivalent of the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun Corps) in Katsina, obtaining the approval of the Federal Govt. to bear arms is fraught with great dangers.

"Denying Amotekun the urgently needed rights, to legitimately bear arms is a repudiation of the basis of true federalism which we have been clamoring for.

"That Katsina was able to arm its state security force, with the display of AK47 means we are pursuing one country, two systems " solution to the national question.

"If the katsina situation conferring advantages on some, in the face of commonly faced existential threats, it means that our unitary policing system, which has failed, is a deliberate method of subjugation which must be challenged.

"The Independence agreement was based on a democratic arrangement to have a federal state and devolved internal security mechanics. We must go back to that agreement.

"Denying Amotekun the right to bear arms exposes the Southwest to life-threatening marauders and organized crime. It is also a deliberate destruction of our agricultural sector. It is an existential threat.

"We want to reiterate, that what is sauce for the goose, is sauce for the gander. Ondo State government under the doctrine of necessity have decided to fulfil its legal, constitutional and moral duty to the citizens of the State, by acquiring arms to protect them.