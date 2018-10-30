Armed men shoot man in front of bank in Lagos

news

Two men are on the run from the law after shooting a man in the leg at a Guaranty Trust Bank branch at Bode Thomas, Surulere in Lagos State.

This was disclosed by the Head of the Nigeria Police Force's Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit, ACP Yomi Shogunle, shortly after the incident happened on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

According to him, the assailants shot the man in the leg while he was standing in front of the bank before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

He posted, "Men on motorcycle shot a man standing in front of the bank on the leg & sped off. Victim rushed to Hospt. & in stable condition. Area Commander Area C Surulere has moved more @PoliceNG units to the scene."

His post was in response to an alarm raised by a Twitter user, The Nneka (@nnekish), who said there were armed robbers at the bank.

"Armed robbers are in GTB Bode Thomas branch! Please help," she posted.

Despite Shogunle's clarification, the user insisted that the victim was approached by his assailants at the ATM gallery with the intent to rob him. She said, according to an eyewitness report, he was shot after he refused to part with the money he had just withdrawn.

She posted, "An eyewitness said that the man who was shot at was approached and asked for money he withdrew from the Atm on his way into the bank, he refused and that was when he was shot. The robbers mounted a bike a sped off."