The Nigerian Air Force has affirmed that the sacrifices of Nigerian fallen heroes, who have paid the supreme price in service to the nation, shall not be in vain.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, made this assertion in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

”Today, the Nigerian Air Force joins a grateful nation in remembering our fallen heroes; brave men and women who have paid the supreme price in service to our Fatherland.

”We present this video tribute in honour of our departed brothers and sisters in arms, as we affirm that their sacrifices shall not be in vain,” he said.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration is held on Jan. 15 every year to honour the nation’s fallen heroes, who paid the supreme price for peace and security in our beloved nation.